Try not to make AI or mobile phone the master: PM Modi tells students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said students should not let technology enslave them, but use it to increase their potential.

In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.

"It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you," Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.

The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, but use them to hone their skills and improve potential.

"We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently," he said. The prime minister also urged students to practice previous papers and have a good sleep to perform better at examinations. "You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night's sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day," Modi said. The prime minister said he felt good to see that the students of Classes 10 and 12 in the country can also carry the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in their minds.

"This is a matter of great happiness for me. We should adopt the habits of developed countries-we should turn off engines at red lights, we should not leave food, and should reduce wastage... Discipline is very important in our life..." The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on exercise to remain healthy. "If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life," Modi said. On leadership, the prime minister said a key quality was the ability to communicate better. "To become a leader, develop a mindset to take initiative. Leadership does not only mean contesting elections. A key leadership quality is the ability to communicate your thoughts clearly and effectively to at least ten people," the prime minister said.