Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Over 10 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; search ops underway

Over 10 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; search ops underway

According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At least 10 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering massive security movement, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.

"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," a DFS official said.

The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi wakes to shallow fog as air quality slips into 'poor' category

UP businessman's son rams Lamborghini into people in Kanpur; 6 injured

IMD weather update: Rain, snowfall, dense fog forecast across North India

Punjab needs a fiscal reset to avert debt spiral: Study to 16th FC

Only 34% of day care cancer centres approved for FY26 are functional

Topics :Delhi schoolsBomb Threat CallsDelhiDelhi Police

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story