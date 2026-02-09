Over 10 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; search ops underway
At least 10 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering massive security movement, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.
"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," a DFS official said.
The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 10:08 AM IST