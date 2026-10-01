Gurugram Metro Phase 2: Haryana clears ₹1,662 crore civil works package

The Haryana government cleared a ₹1,662-crore civil works package for Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro, paving the way for Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to float the tender in the first week of October.

The 15.3-km elevated stretch will connect key residential and commercial hubs across Gurugram through 14 stations, extending from Sector 7 towards DLF Cyber City . The corridor will also integrate with the Rapid Metro network and the Namo Bharat Rail corridor, creating interchange points for commuters.

“The Haryana government has approved the tender for civil construction of phase two of the project from Sector 9 to Cyber City. The tender of ₹1662 crore will be floated within a week,” a senior GMRL official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The official said the package will also cover double-decker stretches at Bajghera and along Old Delhi Road, where the metro will run above road traffic. What will Phase 2 include? The Sector 9-Cyber City stretch will link key areas of Old Gurugram with major commercial and employment hubs, including Udyog Vihar and Cyber City. The route will traverse Sectors 7, 4, 5 and 3, along with Ashok Vihar, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A and Sector 22. ALSO READ: Who is Smit Machchhar, Indian pilot hailed as hero after flydubai attack? Around 2 km of the alignment will comprise flyover-cum-metro structures on Old Delhi Road and Bajghera Road, allowing the metro to run above busy road corridors while road traffic continues below.

The approval comes after a nearly two-month delay in clearing the Phase 2 tender. The World Bank completed scrutiny of the tender documents in July, following which GMRL submitted them to the state government for approval. Phase 1 work is ongoing The larger 28.5-km Millennium City Centre-Cyber City corridor is being built in two phases. The first phase, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, is already under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2028. Phase 1 will cover 14 stations, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, passing through key locations such as Unitech Cyber Park, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase VI and Basai Village. The Haryana government last month opted to acquire land under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act after several private landowners refused to sell under the metro purchase policy.