PM Modi hails pilot Smit Machchhar as 'hero' after Flydubai incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a "hero" after he thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, and said the country is proud of his valour.

Lauding Captain Machchhar, Modi said he helped save hundreds of lives and prevented a "great tragedy" despite being seriously injured.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

ALSO READ: Flydubai incident renews debate over mandatory cockpit video recorders "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said India is proud of Captain Machchhar. "Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," he said. On Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also lauded Machchhar as a "true hero". "Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Netanyahu said.

"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero," the Israeli prime minister said. "My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," he said. In videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft. In his earlier statement, Netanyahu said that an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.