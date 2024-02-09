Haldwani violence: Attack was pre-planned, says Nainital DM. 10 points

1) On the violence, she said, "Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour, attacked our municipal corporation team..."

2) "...Stones were pelted on our team...It was planned that, the day the demolition drive would be conducted, the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed and the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force…," she said.

3) On the HC's order, she noted that notice and time were given for a hearing over the matter. Some people approached the HC and were given time, for those who weren't given time, the demolition drive was conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the municipal corporation, she added.

4) "We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...the demolition drive began peacefully," she said.