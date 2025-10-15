Haryana CM visits family of Rohtak ASI who shot himself, promises action

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, and offered his condolences.

Saini assured his family that appropriate action will be taken.

ASI Sandeep Kumar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday, leaving behind a 'final note' that levelled corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.

Puran Kumar, 52, who had recently been posted as Inspector General, Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, had shot himself dead in his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The body of the ASI was recovered from a relative's makeshift room in a field along Ladhot-Dhamar road in Rohtak on Tuesday. His family shifted the body to a relative's house in the same village. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Saini, along with Ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Krishan Lal Panwar and senior BJP leader Manish Grover reached Ladhot village and consoled the grieving family. "Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Ladhot village in Rohtak and expressed condolences. He assured the family of appropriate action," said an official statement in Hindi. An official told reporters in Ladhot village that the ASI's family has demanded justice.

A relative said they requested the chief minister that a thorough probe should be conducted into the ASI's alleged 'suicide' as he has levelled serious allegations in a video and a note he left behind. The six-minute purported video and the suicide note, which the ASI termed his "final note", levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar and said that the senior IPS officer ended life "to avoid family humiliation". The ASI's death came hours after Haryana government sent state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave late on Monday night, and assigned the additional charge as Haryana DGP to O P Singh, a 1992-batch officer, during Kapur's leave period.

Earlier, the government had transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya. Kapur and Bijarnia were among the eight officials named by Puran Kumar in his final note, which pointed to "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities". According to police sources, ASI Sandeep Kumar had played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, alleged to be an aide of Puran Kumar. Speaking to reporters at the incident site on Tuesday, Rohtak Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria said, "ASI Sandeep was a very hardworking and honest person in our department." Asked about the ASI's video and final note, Bhoria said, "To say anything at this stage is difficult. The forensics team is investigating." Levelling corruption allegations against Puran Kumar, the ASI said in the video that even Bhagat Singh made sacrifices and walked a difficult path, after which the country awakened.

"And today, this country will awaken when we sacrifice ourselves on the path of truth," he is heard saying, and claiming that "honest officer" Bijarniya had confronted Puran Kumar. The deceased IG's name had cropped up in a bribery scandal recently. The case pertained to a bribery complaint filed by a liquor contractor against head constable Sushil Kumar. The contractor alleged that Sushil Kumar sought Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of Puran Kumar, when he was posted in Rohtak. Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001 batch officer, was known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers, and seniority and other issues.