Home / India News / Haryana to set up major micro-irrigation project worth Rs 20 cr in Morni

Haryana to set up major micro-irrigation project worth Rs 20 cr in Morni

While taking a significant step towards providing better irrigation facilities to the farmers of the Morni area of Panchkula district situated on the Shivalik mountain ranges

IANS Chandigarh
Haryana to set up major micro-irrigation project worth Rs 20 cr in Morni

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While taking a significant step towards providing better irrigation facilities to the farmers of the Morni area of Panchkula district situated on the Shivalik mountain ranges, the Haryana government has decided to set up a major micro-irrigation project there, it was decided on Monday.

The project, which would come up at a cost of Rs 20 crore, is expected to cover approximately 1,280 acres.

A decision to this effect was taken in the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Besides, purchases and contracts of more than Rs 87 crore were also approved at the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the implementation of the Solar Powered Integrated Micro Irrigation Project for Tapariya, Kandaiwala, Kaimbwala, Kherwali Parwala and Lashkariwala villages in Morni would not only provide irrigation facilities but also help increasing agriculture produce.

After the success of the pilot project, other similar projects will be set up at other places in the state, said the Chief Minister.

At the meeting, the project for the revival of the Indori river from Bass Padamka to Siwari in Gurugram district was also approved.

The project will cost about Rs 20.80 crore. Also an approval was accorded to a project of the Irrigation Department worth more than Rs 10 crore. Under this, V.R. bridges on the Lakhan Majra link drain will be reconstructed.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

Also Read

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

Farmers should make most out of water conservation schemes: Haryana CM

No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar

Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Night-vision devices, snipers in place for Amarnath Yatra preparations

Himachal partners with NDDB to set up state-of-the-art milk processing unit

CM Yogi reviews heat wave conditions with top officials, issues directions

Punjab is ready to help Karnataka overcome rice shortage: AAP's Prithvi

Bhavani Devi become first Indian fencer to win medal in Asian Championships

Topics :HaryanaIrrigation projects

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story