Hathras stampede: UP CM asked why FIR does not name Bhole Baba. His reply

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a judicial inquiry will be launched to investigate the tragic Hathras stampede in which 121 people, mostly women, were killed on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: From cop to controversial guru: Unfolding the legacy of 'Bhole Baba' During a press briefing on Wednesday, Adityanath did not rule out the possibility of a conspiracy in the incident. When asked about why the preacher of the satsang – Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba – was not named in the FIR, Adityanath said that the case has been filed against the people who sought permission to organise the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Whoever is responsible for this will come under its purview,” he assured.

According to the initial probe, the officials cited several reasons for the stampede including the chaos caused after the followers of the preacher rushed to collect the soil – ‘charan raj’ - touched by his feet.

Bhole Baba’s first reaction to the Hathras stampede

The claims around followers rushing to gather the soil touched by the Baba’s feet has been contradicted by his lawyer. In his first reaction to the incident, the cop-turned-preacher blamed “anti-social elements” for the tragedy and claimed that a conspiracy was hatched, which should be investigated.

More From This Section

Baba’s lawyer AP Singh claimed that the preacher never lets his followers touch his feet. “The mention of the ‘charan raj’ is also false,” Singh said, adding that there is no picture or video evidence to prove that.

The three member panel, to be headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastav, will submit its report on the incident in two months.

How did Hathras stampede occur?

The organisers of the event are facing an FIR for flouting norms and mismanagement. According to the officials, permission to hold the event was given for incorporating 80,000 people, however, it was found that 2.5 lakh people attended the satsang.

The event organisers are also accused of refusing to cooperate in traffic management and hiding evidence after the stampede occurred.

On Wednesday, the UP CM also met with the victims and paid a visit to the stampede spot in Sikandra.

During the press conference, the UP CM said that the incident took place after the preaching was over. Adityanath said that after Baba came down from the stage, his convoy moved forward after which, “a group of women moved towards him to touch him. A crowd followed them and started climbing on top of each other."