From cop to controversial guru: Unfolding the legacy of 'Bhole Baba'

The Hathras stampede occurred at the end of a satsang conducted by Narayan Sakaar Hari, also known as Sakaar Vishwa Hari or Bhole Baba

Hathras stampede in UP: Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, the self-styled preacher who led the ill-fated satsang on Tuesday, has a background few are aware of. Before assuming his spiritual persona, he was Suraj Pal Singh, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Suraj Pal Singh, now 58, originates from a Dalit family in Bahadur Nagar village of Kasganj district, approximately 65 km from Hathras, the site of the tragic stampede.

Sources informed The Indian Express that Singh served in the police force for about a decade, with his last posting in Agra, before he left the job in the 1990s. “He is married and has no children. After leaving the police force, he adopted the name Bhole Baba, while his wife is known as Matashree,” said Zaffar Ali, husband of Bahadur Nagar village pradhan, Najis Khanam.

Ali mentioned that Singh’s family was well-off, and he was the second of three brothers. His elder brother passed away a few years ago, while his younger brother, Rakesh, a farmer, still resides in the village with his family.

“He built an ashram on his 30-bigha land in the village. People from other districts and even states would visit the ashram to seek his blessings; they were provided accommodation at the ashram,” Ali added.





Also Read: Hathras stampede: UP religious gathering claims 121 lives Ali further noted that Singh left the village about five years ago, suspecting a conspiracy against him. “We heard he is now residing in Rajasthan. Last year, he returned to the village and entrusted his property to a trust. A manager now oversees the affairs of the ashram,” he said.

The Hathras stampede



The stampede at Hathras resulted in the deaths of at least 121 people, including over 100 women and seven children, leaving 28 others injured. The Uttar Pradesh government said that 19 of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Compensation of Rs 200,000 has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed their condolences to the victims’ families.





My thoughts are with those bereaved in Hathras. Prayers with the injured. The UP Government is working to assist those affected. pic.twitter.com/hAhD5xFD1M July 2, 2024

How the Hathras tragedy unfolded



Officials explained that the venue of the stampede was too small to accommodate the massive crowd that gathered on Tuesday afternoon. A woman who attended the satsang reported thechaos ensued as the crowd began to leave. Devotees rushed to touch the feet of Bhole Baba, causing a significant buildup in a confined area.

People from various districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states attended the satsang.

UP govt’s action in Hathras tragedy



A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident, headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Agra, and the Aligarh Commissioner, as announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Legal action against organisers



A case has been filed against the organisers of the Hathras satsang. According to the First Information Report (FIR), permission was granted for 80,000 people, but over 250,000 devotees attended the event.

The FIR detailed, “Due to the uncontrollable crowd leaving the venue, devotees sitting on the ground were crushed. On the other side of the road, the crowd running in water and mud-filled fields was forcibly stopped by the organising committee with sticks, increasing the pressure and causing women, children, and men to be crushed.”

The FIR also highlighted the efforts of the police and administrative officials present, who tried to help the injured with available resources but faced non-cooperation from the organisers. Charges have been filed under sections of the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and wrongful restraint.

Hathras stampede helpline numbers



In the wake of the tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched two helpline numbers: 05722227041 and 05722227042.