HC asks Centre to finalise service dog SOP for differently-abled by Jan 7

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to finalise the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of service dogs to assist differently-abled persons.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary said it expects the authorities to finalise the SOP by January 7, 2027, the next date of hearing in the matter.

The court was hearing a petition by Dhananjay Sanjogta Foundation raising the issue of lack of a framework for the use of therapy or service animals by persons with disabilities.

"While expecting that the respondent nos.1 and 2 (Centre) will finalise the SOP by the next date of hearing so that persons like the petitioner and others can use service dogs for their easy commutation/ movement, we post this matter on January 7, 2027," the bench said.

During the hearing on October 6, the counsel for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities placed before the court a draft SOP on 'service dogs for assisting disabled persons in India' and said that objections have been invited from the public and all the stakeholders, and that the SOP would soon be finalised. Certain suggestions came up for incorporation in the SOP, including that a register of service dogs be kept and each service dog be given a registration number. It was suggested that all service dogs should have a pre-fixed coloured unique collar to enable the public, including security personnel, to know that it is a service dog and is not likely to cause harm.

It was further suggested that when taken in crowded areas, like cinema halls, malls and hospitals, the service dogs should be muzzled to ensure peace and harmony. The Centre's counsel assured the court that the inputs will be communicated to the concerned authorities for consideration and incorporation in the SOP. The PIL, filed by the organisation in 2024, challenged the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 on the grounds that they violate the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to the extent that they fail to address the issue of stray animal attacks on persons with disabilities (PwD). The petitioner said India, particularly Delhi, has a very high population of stray animals, most of which are not vaccinated and sterilised.