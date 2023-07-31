Home / India News / PM Modi praises women of Niti-Mana Valley in U'khand during 'Mann ki Baat'

PM Modi praises women of Niti-Mana Valley in U'khand during 'Mann ki Baat'

The use of cultural heritage to strengthen the local economy deserves praise, he said

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on the women of the Niti-Mana Valley near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district for developing Bhojpatra calligraphy as a means of livelihood.

Showering praise on the women during the 103rd edition of "Mann ki Baat" that aired on Sunday, Modi said, "Bhojpatra, which is part of our cultural heritage, is filling the lives of women of the valley with new colours of prosperity."

Bhojpatra, on which the ancient epic of Mahabharata was written, is being used by women of the valley to make beautiful artefact and souvenirs, the prime minister said.

The use of cultural heritage to strengthen the local economy deserves praise, he said.

Bhojpatra artefact created by women from the Mana village in the region have become popular among tourists, Modi added.

He recalled how, during his visit to the border village near Badrinath in October, a woman gifted him a beautiful piece of Bhojpatra calligraphy.

"I had appealed to tourists and pilgrims during my October visit to Mana to buy as many local products as possible. I am happy to know that Bhojpatra products are selling at good prices," he said.

He also praised the state government for conducting training programmes for the locals to make artefact on Bhojpatra leaves.

The border village of Mana is part of the Niti-Mana Valley and was called the first Indian village by the prime minister during his October visit.

By so doing, Modi departed from the convention of describing it as the last Indian village.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

