Heavy rain causes water level rise in Gujarat dam, floods national highway

The water level in Madhuban dam increased due to heavy rains in Valsad on Saturday, according to the Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district on Sunday.

Disaster Management Officer Naseem Sheikh said, "Due to heavy rain in Valsad district, many low-lying areas have been inundated, and the national highway was also flooded. Teams from disaster cells were deployed to drain the water from these areas. Additionally, the heavy rains caused the water level in Madhuban Dam to rise."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sheikh further explained that water was released from the dam in response to the rising levels. "In the morning, 10,000 cusecs of water were released from the dam, and in the evening, 50,000 cusecs were released. Due to overtopping, 48 streets across the district were closed, and the police control room was notified to restrict movement in those areas."



ALSO READ: UP plans early lightning detection and warning system to prevent casualties



IMD Gujarat has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places, with extremely heavy falls expected in the South Gujarat region, including Navsari, Valsad, and Daman, as well as in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of the Gujarat region, including Navsari, Valsad, and Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; in the Saurashtra region, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu. Heavy rains are also likely at isolated places in the districts of the Gujarat region, including Panchmahal, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Surat, Dangs, and Tapi, and in Saurashtra, including Rajkot and Junagadh," IMD Gujarat predicted for Sunday.