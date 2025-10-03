Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal under the influence of a deep depression, which weakened into a depression and lay over interior Odisha.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places of the state till October 6.
Depression is a condition that follows a well-marked low-pressure area and precedes a cyclonic storm, typically resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to weather experts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is very likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till October 5, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.
It said that heavy rain (7-11 cm) is expected in the south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura districts of south Bengal till Saturday.
The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in north and central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts till Saturday morning.
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at several places of the state in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, with Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district registering the highest downpour at 43.8 mm, the bulletin said.
Kolkata and adjoining Salt Lake recorded 26.7 mm and 26.6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
