Home / India News / Helicopter carrying six pilgrims loses control in Kedarnath: Watch video

Helicopter carrying six pilgrims loses control in Kedarnath: Watch video

The helicopter flew a couple of metres from the helipad at the Himalayan temple, officials said. It was carrying seven individuals, including six passengers and the pilot

Kedarnath temple
Kedarnath temple
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A helicopter carrying seven people, including six pilgrims and the pilot, made an emergency landing early on Friday after experiencing a technical issue while attempting to land at the Kedarnath shrine helipad. The passengers are said to have narrowly escaped a major tragedy and are reported to be safe.
The doors of Kedarnath were opened on May 10, 2024 and will likely remain open until Kartik Purnima (November 15). The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand comprises of visiting four temples i.e. Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Helicopter in Kedarnath makes emergency landing: Insights 

Rudraprayag district magistrate Dr Saurabh Gaharwar stated that, “Today at around 7am, a helicopter of Kestrel Aviation company, carrying six passengers along with a pilot, took off from Sirsi for Kedarnath Dham. Due to a technical snag in the helicopter, the chopper had to make an emergency landing some distance from the Kedarnath helipad". 
Gaharwar confirms that all the boarded passengers were safe. “The pilot did not lose his patience and showed wisdom and made an emergency landing of the helicopter,” he added. He further added that the reason for the technical fault in the helicopter is being investigated. The video, going viral on the internet, shows the chopper spinning out of control as it attempts to land near the helipad. 

Accidents in Kedarnath: Previous cases 

In April 2023, a senior official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath
In October 2022, a chopper crashed in Kedarnath, killing six devotees and the pilot. After the accident, the UCADA had kept in touch with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to set up an air traffic control system in Kedarnath to monitor the activity of heli services nearby.

Also Read

Helicopter carrying pilgrims makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

Flight ops from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar start today

Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders inquiry after BJP MLA 'misbehaves' with staff

Delhi bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport

Know about 'Odysseus', Intuitive Machines' private lander on Moon: 5 points

Assault case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar sent to 4-day judicial custody

Separation not equivalent to divorce in Hindu marriage: Madhya Pradesh HC

School bomb threat linked to students' online chat group, says UP police

IMD weather today: Heatwave alert for 3 states; rainfall warning in Kerala

What is 'digital house arrest'? Find out how to avoid this new scam

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :KedarnathChardham highwaychopper

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story