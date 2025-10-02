Dussehra rush pushes Telangana liquor sales to record ₹1,000 cr in 4 days

Liquor sales in Telangana have reached unprecedented levels as the state gears up for Dussehra. In just four days, from September 28 to October 1, liquor outlets lifted stocks worth over ₹1,000 crore from state government depots, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.

The surge was partly driven by the festival coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, when liquor shops remain closed.

Excise department data highlights the spike in purchases: ₹260 crore worth of liquor was lifted on September 28, ₹279 crore on September 29, ₹301 crore on September 30, and ₹320 crore on October 1. Combined sales on September 30 and October 1 alone reached ₹620 crore, showing how sharply demand surged just before the festival.

ALSO READ: Flying off the shelves: Duty-free liquor sales at Indian airports rise 13% This year’s sales already exceed last year’s figures. During the nine-day Dussehra festivities in 2023, total liquor sales stood at ₹1,057 crore, but in 2025, the ₹1,000 crore milestone was crossed in only four days. Telangana liquor market Since Telangana’s formation in 2014, liquor sales have grown steadily. In 2014-15, sales were ₹10,000 crore and were projected to reach ₹34,600 crore in 2024-25. Recent years have seen consistent growth: ₹35,145 crore in 2022-23, ₹30,783 crore in 2021-22, and ₹27,288 crore in 2020-21. Earlier, sales recorded ₹20,859 crore in 2018-19, ₹17,594 crore in 2017-18, ₹14,184 crore in 2016-17, and ₹12,706 crore in 2015-16.

South India dominates IMFL sales South Indian states remain the leading market for indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), accounting for 58 per cent of national sales in FY25, according to the CIABC. The five southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with Puducherry, consumed 231.8 million cases of IMFL in FY25, news agency PTI reported. ALSO READ: Delhi govt grosses Rs 2,662 cr from Q1FY26 liquor sales: Data Karnataka led with 68.8 million cases, contributing 17 per cent of national volumes, followed by Tamil Nadu at 64.7 million cases. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh accounted for around 9 per cent each, with 37.1 million and 35.5 million cases, respectively, while Kerala registered 22.9 million cases.