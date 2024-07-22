High-security deployed in Haryana's Nuh for Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

Security has been heightened in Haryana's Nuh in view of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that is slated to commence on Monday. The heavy security deployment comes in view of the violence that marred the town during the same Yatra last year. "Police teams are ready and proper security arrangements have been made...The video surveillance has been increased through drones. Mounted Armed Police and Dog Squad have also been deployed...," Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap said speaking to ANI on Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district till July 22, 6 pm, the state government order said.

The decision came to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, on mobile phones and SMS. However, it will not affect the commercial or financial interests of the state and the basic domestic needs of individuals.

All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

"There is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district Nuh," the order read.

The Nuh Police, along with security personnel of CAPF, RAF, and IRB has made strong security arrangements and also incorporated new technologies to maintain the peaceful environment in the district.

Speaking with ANI, Nuh SP Vijay Pratap informed that 23 big and small security checkpoints are being made to ensure peace is maintained in the district.

"We are fully prepared. Around 2000 security personnel have been deployed from three law and order agencies CAPF, RAF, and IRB, along with the Nuh Police. We have incorporated every possible medium and new technologies such as drones, and through their use, we have combed the whole route. We will also carry out a flag march in the evening. There are 23 big and small security checkpoints. We will strictly do videography and check these security checkpoints to ensure no outsider is mixed in the crowd with any kind of weapon. This is done to maintain the peaceful environment of the district and make this yatra successful," Nuh SP Vijay Pratap said.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the administration and officials are on alert mode to address any kind of mishappening ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

CM Saini appealed to the residents of the Nuh to cooperate during the yatra so that it could be made successful.

Addressing media persons, on the suspension of the internet in Nuh on the occasion of Braj Mandal Yatra, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "We have alerted the officials. I want to appeal to the people that this is a religious event. We live in a society of harmony. The yatra that passes through is related to the Braj Mandal, who are the devotees of Lord Krishna. There should be cooperation during the yatra to make it successful. We have directed the administration to keep an eye on the event. We have alerted them to address any case of mishappenings.