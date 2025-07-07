Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

Search and rescue operations are underway with drones and sniffer dogs being used to trace 30 people who went missing after cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in the Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions of Mandi district last week, officials said on Monday.

About 250 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Home Guards, along with the administration and locals, are undertaking the search and rescue work. Besides, 20 teams are gathering information and distributing ration and medical kits in inaccessible areas, officials said.

So far, 1,538 ration kits have been distributed to the affected people and immediate relief of ₹12.44 lakh has been provided. An additional ₹5 lakh each is being sent to the Thunag and Janjheli areas, they added.

About 225 houses, seven shops, 243 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads were damaged in the disaster. A total of 215 cattle have perished, while 494 people have been rescued, as per the latest report. ALSO READ: Himachal rainfall: About 72 people lost their lives, says deputy CM Till Sunday evening, 243 roads were closed in the state, of which 183 are in Mandi district alone. Additionally, 241 transformers and 278 water supply schemes were affected in Himachal Pradesh, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the officials said. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of the state. Nangal Dam received 56 mm of rain, followed by Olinda (46 mm), Berthin (44.6 mm), Una (43 mm), Naina Devi (36.4 mm), Gohar (29 mm) and Brahmani (28.4 mm).