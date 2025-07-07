Home / India News / Weather update: Monsoon rains lash India, IMD issues alerts in key states

Weather update: Monsoon rains lash India, IMD issues alerts in key states

Weather Latest update: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across India, ranging from yellow to red alert in multiple states. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
With the southwest monsoon now sweeping across the entire Indian subcontinent, several regions are witnessing widespread rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, from yellow to red, across various states, cautioning against heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

East and Central India weather

Weather Updates and Rain Alert india: According to the IMD, east and central India are set to witness widespread rainfall from July 6 to 12. Odisha will see consistent heavy showers throughout this period. Chhattisgarh is expected to experience heavy rain until July 9, while similar wet conditions are forecast for Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim between July 7 and 10.
 
Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are likely to be lashed by heavy rain on July 6 and 7. IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall for Vidarbha from July 6 to 8 and for Odisha on July 7.
 
In terms of extreme weather, isolated places in Odisha may witness extremely heavy rain on July 6. The same intensity is expected in Chhattisgarh on July 6 and 7, and in Vidarbha on July 7. Madhya Pradesh will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 6 to 10. East Madhya Pradesh could see extremely heavy rain on July 8, followed by West Madhya Pradesh on July 9.

Northwest India weather update

In Northwest India, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan until July 12. IMD forecasts heavy showers across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh between July 7 and 10.
 
East Rajasthan may receive very heavy rainfall from July 7 to 9. Extremely heavy rain is also likely in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 6 and in East Rajasthan on July 9. 

Flash flood situation in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe weather conditions. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has reported 23 flash floods, 19 cloudburst incidents, and 16 landslides. The IMD had already issued a weather alert for Monday, warning of “very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.” Heavy rainfall is expected to continue on July 8 and 9. As per the latest update from the state government, the extreme weather has claimed at least 78 lives so far.

West India forecast

West India is also bracing for intense rainfall. Over the next six days, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of Konkan & Goa, the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat. Saurashtra and Kutch may see significant rainfall on July 7, while Marathwada could face heavy showers from July 6 to 8.
 
Extremely heavy rainfall is particularly likely in the Ghat areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh on July 7.
 
The IMD also noted: “Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, is expected across the region over the next seven days.”

Northeast India

The Northeast will continue to receive light to moderate rain across most areas, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy downpours. According to IMD, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on July 6 and again on July 12. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to face similar conditions on July 12.

Topics :weather forecastIMDIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

