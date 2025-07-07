Home / India News / Pilot medical test mandate by DGCA sparks concern in aviation sector

Pilot medical test mandate by DGCA sparks concern in aviation sector

The DGCA has mandated pilot medical exams should be conducted only at Indian Air Force centres; airlines warn this may lead to delays and pilot shortages due to stricter standards

A recent directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding medical examinations for commercial pilots has triggered alarm within Indian airlines and among pilots, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Last week, the civil aviation regulator mandated that all medical evaluations for commercial pilots must now be conducted exclusively at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Boarding Centres. This marks a reversal from the previous policy, which permitted these assessments to take place at private hospitals and with DGCA-approved medical examiners.
 
Concerns over military-level standards and delays
According to DGCA regulations, all pilots are required to undergo regular and comprehensive medical examinations. However, airline officials have reportedly expressed concern that the medical standards applied to military pilots are significantly more rigorous than those needed for commercial aviation. They argue that these elevated standards, coupled with the IAF's limited capacity, could potentially impact flight operations due to pilot shortages.
 
Airline executives also reportedly warn that the heightened standards may result in a greater number of pilots being deemed medically unfit. This, in turn, could exacerbate the current pilot shortage and raise insurance costs for carriers.
 
An official told The Economic Times that the philosophy and requirements for clearing pilots in the civil and defence sectors were fundamentally different, which is why all other countries had felt the need to separate civil aviation medical assessments from the military system.
 
Commercial pilots criticise move
 
Commercial pilots have voiced their opposition to the new rules, warning that this move could ground additional pilots at a time when the industry is already grappling with personnel shortages, Business Today reported. The Airline Pilots' Association of India (Alpa India) has highlighted logistical challenges, noting that there are currently only three IAF Boarding Centres across the country – located in Delhi, Jorhat, and Bengaluru. Pilots are also required to book appointments during their off-duty hours, adding to their burden.
 
The DGCA has stated that the IAF Boarding Centres may request further investigations based on medical history and clinical examination in order to determine a pilot’s fitness.

