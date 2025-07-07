Pilot medical test mandate by DGCA sparks concern in aviation sector

Concerns over military-level standards and delays

Airline executives also reportedly warn that the heightened standards may result in a greater number of pilots being deemed medically unfit. This, in turn, could exacerbate the current pilot shortage and raise insurance costs for carriers.

An official told The Economic Times that the philosophy and requirements for clearing pilots in the civil and defence sectors were fundamentally different, which is why all other countries had felt the need to separate civil aviation medical assessments from the military system.

Commercial pilots criticise move

Commercial pilots have voiced their opposition to the new rules, warning that this move could ground additional pilots at a time when the industry is already grappling with personnel shortages, Business Today reported. The Airline Pilots' Association of India (Alpa India) has highlighted logistical challenges, noting that there are currently only three IAF Boarding Centres across the country – located in Delhi, Jorhat, and Bengaluru. Pilots are also required to book appointments during their off-duty hours, adding to their burden.