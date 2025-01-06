HMPV poses great risk for children, can lead to severe illness

India's Ministry of Health confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka on Monday. The virus was detected in two infants with a history of bronchopneumonia. Notably, HMPV poses a greater risk for kids, according to a Cleveland Clinic report.

Both the cases were identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens as part of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses nationwide.

The health ministry highlighted that HMPV is a globally circulating virus, with a recent outbreak reported in China. While it may affect anyone with a weakened immune system, young children and people above the age of 65 are at higher risk.

HMPV poses greater risk to children

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms. By age 5, most people have already had it at least once, the report states. In most cases, recovery occurs at home within a few days.

However, HMPV can sometimes lead to serious complications, especially in young children, adults over 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems. “You’re more likely to get severely sick the first time you get HMPV, which is why young kids have a greater risk for serious illness,” the report said.

Also Read

Both age groups are more susceptible to severe respiratory symptoms like bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Preventive measures, such as good hygiene and avoiding contact with infected individuals, are crucial.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

According to the report, common symptoms of HMPV include:

Cough

Fever

Runny or congested nose

Sore throat

Wheezing

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

Rash

How is HMPV transmitted?

HMPV spreads through direct contact with an infected person or by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus. Common transmission methods include:

Coughing and sneezing

Physical contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, or kissing

Touching contaminated surfaces like phones, door handles, keyboards, or toys

How common is HMPV?

According to the Cleveland Clinic report, researchers estimate that HMPV causes about 10 per cent to 12 per cent of respiratory illnesses in children. While most cases are mild, approximately 5 per cent to 16 per cent of children may develop a lower respiratory tract infection like pneumonia.