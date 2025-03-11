Holi special train 2025: Indian Railways launches 62 trains to ease rush

Holi Special Train List: In view of the heavy passenger traffic during Holi, the festival of colours, Indian Railways has announced the operation of additional trains on many new routes. The launch aims to help more people reach their homes on time during the festivities.

Holika Dahan will be marked on March 13, followed by Holi on March 14, and a weekend on March 15 and 16. It is anticipated that demand for travel will significantly increase during this lengthy holiday period. As a result, Indian Railways has introduced Holi special trains as part of special arrangements for passengers to enjoy the festivities.

Holi special train 2025: How to book?

Travelers can purchase tickets via authorised travel agencies, railway booking counters, or the official Indian Railways website at www.irctc.co.in. Early booking is recommended to ensure a guaranteed ticket due to heavy demand. The Indian Railways has added 62 trains for a hassle-free travel experience in order to handle the holiday rush.

Passengers can travel between these places through special trains, and bookings for these routes are now open. The facility ensures that travelers enjoy Holi with their loved ones without experiencing any travel delays. Go to the official Indian Railways website for additional information.

List of Holi Special special trains :

1. Holi special train: North Western Railway

• Train No. 09425/09426: Sabarmati-Haridwar-Sabarmati Bi-weekly Superfast Special

Train No. 09425, Sabarmati-Haridwar Bi-weekly Special (09.03.25 to 30.03.25, 07 trips) will leave from Sabarmati every Thursday and Sunday at 17:20 hrs, arriving Jaipur at 03:40 hrs (Friday/Monday) and Haridwar at 17:00 hrs.

Train No. 09426, Haridwar-Sabarmati Bi-weekly Special (10.03.25 to 31.03.25, 07 trips) will leave from Haridwar every Friday and Monday at 21:00 hrs, arriving Sabarmati at 22:30 hrs (Saturday/Tuesday).

Halts: Mahesana, Palanpur, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar Junction, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee.

Coach Composition: 22 coaches (01 Second AC, 05 Third AC, 12 Second Sleeper, 02 General, 02 Guard coaches).

2. Holi Weekly Superfast Special train 2025: Hisar-Hadapsar (Pune)-Hisar

• Train No. 04725/04726: Hisar-Hadapsar (Pune)-Hisar Weekly Superfast Special

Train No. 04725, Hisar-Hadapsar Weekly Special (09.03.25 to 30.03.25, 04 trips) will depart from Hisar every Sunday at 05:50 hrs, arriving Jaipur at 12:40 hrs and Hadapsar at 10:45 hrs (next day, Monday).

Train No. 04726, Hadapsar-Hisar Weekly Special (10.03.25 to 31.03.25, 04 trips) will leave from Hadapsar every Monday at 17:00 hrs, arriving at Hisar at 22:25 hrs (Tuesday).

Halts: Sadulpur, Loharu, Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Nagda, Chidawa, Jhunjhunu, Nawalgarh, Sikar, Ringas, Jaipur, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Bharuch, Udhna, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchwad, Pune.

Coach Composition: 20 coaches (02 Second AC, 04 Third AC, 08 Second Sleeper, 04 General, 01 Power Car, 01 Guard coach).

3. Holi special train: Delhi Sarai-Sabarmati Reserved Superfast Special

• Train No. 04416: Delhi Sarai-Sabarmati Reserved Superfast Special (One Way)

Train No. 04416 will leave from Delhi Sarai on 09.03.25 at 08:10 hrs, reaching Jaipur at 13:20 hrs and Sabarmati at 23:20 hrs.

Halts: Ajmer, Abu Road, Alwar, Jaipur, Palanpur.

Coach Composition: 22 coaches (20 Second Sleeper, 02 Guard coaches).

4. Holi special train: Mumbai Central-Delhi-Mumbai Central Bi-weekly Superfast Special

• Train No. 09003/09004: Mumbai Central-Delhi-Mumbai Central Bi-weekly Superfast Special

Train No. 09003, Mumbai Central-Delhi (07.03.25 to 28.03.25, 07 trips) will leave Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 hrs, arrive Delhi Wednesday and Saturday at 10:00 hrs.

Train No. 09004, Delhi-Mumbai Central (08.03.25 to 29.03.25, 07 trips) will depart Wednesday and Saturday at 13:05 hrs, arriving Mumbai Central on Thursday and Sunday at 13:30 hrs.

Halts: Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt.

Coach Composition: 16 coaches (04 Second AC, 10 Third AC, 02 Power Car/Guard coaches).

5. Special train for Holi 2025: Bareilly-Sabarmati Reserved Superfast Special

• Train No. 04382: Bareilly-Sabarmati Reserved Superfast Special

Train No. 04382 will depart from Bareilly on 08.03.25 at 08:30 hrs, arrive Sabarmati the next day at 06:00 hrs.

Halts: Kasganj, Bandikui, Jaipur, Phulera, Ajmer, Hathras Road, Mathura, Bharatpur, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana.

Coach Composition: 20 coaches (18 Second Sleeper, 02 Guard coaches).

6. 2025 Holi special train: Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) - Bandra Terminus Special

• Train No. 04827/04828: Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) - Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 04827, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus (08.03.25 to 29.03.25, 04 trips) will leave every Saturday at 11:30 hrs, reaching Bandra Terminus on Sunday at 07:25 hrs.

Train No. 04828, Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi (09.03.25 to 30.03.25, 04 trips) will leave every Sunday at 10:30 hrs, reaching Bhagat Ki Kothi Monday at 16:30 hrs.

Halts: Falna, Jawai Bandh, Pindwara, Abu Road, Luni, Pali Marwar, Marwar Junction, Rani, Palanpur, Mahesana, Sabarmati, Vadodara, Bharuch, Udhna, Vapi, Borivali.

Coach Composition: 22 coaches (01 Second AC, 06 Third AC, 02 Third AC Economy, 07 Second Sleeper, 04 General, 02 Power Car).

7. Holi special 2025: Lalkuan-Rajkot-Lalkuan Weekly Special

• Train No. 05045/05046: Lalkuan-Rajkot-Lalkuan Weekly Special (08 trips)

Train No. 05045, Lalkuan-Rajkot (09.03.25 to 27.04.25) will leave every Sunday at 13:10 hrs, arrive Rajkot Monday at 18:10 hrs.

Train No. 05046, Rajkot-Lalkuan (10.03.25 to 28.04.25) will depart every Monday at 22:30 hrs, arrive Lalkuan Wednesday at 04:05 hrs.

Halts: Various major stations including Jodhpur, Luni, Sabarmati, Jaipur, Ajmer, Mahesana, Rajkot, etc.

Coach Composition: 18 coaches (01 First with Second AC, 01 Second AC, 04 Third AC, 10 Second Sleeper, 02 Guard Class).

8. Holi special: Durg-Madar (Ajmer)-Durg Special

• Train No. 08765/08766: Durg-Madar (Ajmer)-Durg Special (01 trip)

Train No. 08765, Durg-Madar will leave on 09.03.25 at 09:45 hrs, arrive Madar the next day at 11:25 hrs.

Train No. 08766, Madar-Durg will depart on 10.03.25 at 14:10 hrs, reaching Durg the next day at 15:50 hrs.

Coach Composition: 22 coaches (15 Second Sleeper, 05 General, 02 Guard Class).