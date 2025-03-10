Braj Holi 2025: Check complete 40-day 'Rangotsav' festival schedule

On the full moon day of the month of Phalgun, the Holi festival is observed. Across the nation, this holiday is observed in a variety of ways. Among the most famous Holi celebrations is the one in the Braj region—home to Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon—where tradition and devotion create an unforgettable spectacle.
The 40-day Rangotsav festival is celebrated with vibrant traditions and cultural events. Rang Panchami marks the end of the festivities, which starts with Basant Panchami. This celebration, which has its roots in the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, draws devotees and tourists from all over the world.
Basant Panchami kicks off the celebrations on February 3rd, and Rang Panchami marks their conclusion on March 22. Although, due to Bhadra Kaal on March 13, Holi falls on March 14 this year. Accordingly, March 13 is Holika Dahan.
Significance of Braj Holi 2025
Since Braj Holi is closely linked to the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, it has great cultural and spiritual significance. Hindu mythology states that different Holi celebrations honor Krishna's playful interactions with Radha and the gopis (cowherd girls) in the Braj area. These festivities stand for pleasure, love, and the triumph of good over evil.
Braj Holi 2025: Key dates and places
February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami – Holi flag hoisting
Location: Ladliji Temple, Barsana
Description: The festival starts with the hoisting of the Holi flag, showcasing the start of the celebrations.
February 28, 2025: Maha Shivaratri – First holi procession
Location: Ladliji Temple, Barsana
Description: A huge procession observes the onset of Holi festivities, with devotees singing and dancing in the streets
March 7, 2025: Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi.
Location: Ladliji Mahal, Barsana
Description: Devotees play Holi with laddus (sweet balls) in the evening, inviting everyone to join the merriment
March 8, 2025: Lathmar Holi in Barsana
Location: Barsana
Description: Women playfully chase men with sticks, recalling the legendary tales of Radha and Krishna
March 9, 2025: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon
Location: Nandgaon
Description: This event features lively interactions between men and women, recalling age-old traditions
March 10, 2025: Rangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki Holi
Location: Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan
Description: Devotees celebrate by throwing colors and flower petals, making a mesmerising environment.
March 11, 2025: Holi Celebrations
Location: Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul
Description: Traditional Holi festivities occur, with devotees singing, dancing, and playing with colours.
March 12, 2025: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations
Location: Vrindavan
Description: Special rituals and celebrations are conducted, viewing large crowds of devotees.
March 13, 2025: Holika Dahan
Location: Phalen and across Braj
Description: Bonfires are lit to signify the burning of the demoness Holika, displaying the victory of good over evil.
March 14, 2025: Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi
Location: Whole Braj region
Description: People everywhere come together to play with colours, observing the main day of Holi.
March 15-21, 2025: Huranga Celebrations
Locations:
March 15: Baldev's Dauji Temple
March 16: Nandgaon
March 17: Jao village
March 18: Mukharai (Charakula Dance)
March 19: Batain
March 20: Gidoh
March 21: Khaira
Description: Huranga is a traditional festival in which men and women engage in color-throwing and playful teasing. Every village contributes its own flavor to the celebrations.
March 22, 2025: Holi Celebrations
Location: Ranganathji Temple, Vrindavan
Description: The festival ended with grand celebrations, involving rituals, music, and dance.
Braj Holi area: How to reach?
• By air: Kheria Airport in Agra, which is around 60 kilometers from Mathura, is the closest airport. As an alternative, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is roughly 160 kilometers away.
• By train: Travelers may easily reach Mathura Junction thanks to its excellent connections to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
• By road: Between Delhi and the Braj area, regular buses and taxis run. For drivers, the Yamuna Expressway provides a simple route.