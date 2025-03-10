Monday, March 10, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Braj Holi 2025: Check complete 40-day 'Rangotsav' festival schedule

During the 40-day Rangotsav, Holi of the Braj includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, and is one of the most well-known festivals. The celebrations begin on Feb 3, and conclude on March 22

Holi celebrations 2025

Holi celebrations 2025 (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the full moon day of the month of Phalgun, the Holi festival is observed. Across the nation, this holiday is observed in a variety of ways. Among the most famous Holi celebrations is the one in the Braj region—home to Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon—where tradition and devotion create an unforgettable spectacle.
 
The 40-day Rangotsav festival is celebrated with vibrant traditions and cultural events. Rang Panchami marks the end of the festivities, which starts with Basant Panchami. This celebration, which has its roots in the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, draws devotees and tourists from all over the world. 
 
Basant Panchami kicks off the celebrations on February 3rd, and Rang Panchami marks their conclusion on March 22. Although, due to Bhadra Kaal on March 13, Holi falls on March 14 this year. Accordingly, March 13 is Holika Dahan. 

Significance of Braj Holi 2025

Since Braj Holi is closely linked to the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, it has great cultural and spiritual significance. Hindu mythology states that different Holi celebrations honor Krishna's playful interactions with Radha and the gopis (cowherd girls) in the Braj area. These festivities stand for pleasure, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

Braj Holi 2025: Key dates and places

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami – Holi flag hoisting
 
Location: Ladliji Temple, Barsana 
 
Description: The festival starts with the hoisting of the Holi flag, showcasing the start of the celebrations. 
 
February 28, 2025: Maha Shivaratri – First holi procession
 
Location: Ladliji Temple, Barsana
 
Description: A huge procession observes the onset of Holi festivities, with devotees singing and dancing in the streets
 
March 7, 2025: Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi. 
 
Location: Ladliji Mahal, Barsana
 
Description: Devotees play Holi with laddus (sweet balls) in the evening, inviting everyone to join the merriment
 
March 8, 2025: Lathmar Holi in Barsana
 
Location: Barsana
 
Description: Women playfully chase men with sticks, recalling the legendary tales of Radha and Krishna
 
March 9, 2025: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon
 
Location: Nandgaon
 
Description: This event features lively interactions between men and women, recalling age-old traditions
 
March 10, 2025: Rangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki Holi
 
Location: Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan
 
Description: Devotees celebrate by throwing colors and flower petals, making a mesmerising environment.
 
March 11, 2025: Holi Celebrations
 
Location: Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul
 
Description: Traditional Holi festivities occur, with devotees singing, dancing, and playing with colours.
 
March 12, 2025: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations
 
Location: Vrindavan
 
Description: Special rituals and celebrations are conducted, viewing large crowds of devotees.
 
March 13, 2025: Holika Dahan
 
Location: Phalen and across Braj
 
Description: Bonfires are lit to signify the burning of the demoness Holika, displaying the victory of good over evil.
 
March 14, 2025: Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi
 
Location: Whole Braj region
 
Description: People everywhere come together to play with colours, observing the main day of Holi.
 
March 15-21, 2025: Huranga Celebrations 
 
Locations: 
 
March 15: Baldev's Dauji Temple
 
March 16: Nandgaon
 
March 17: Jao village
 
March 18: Mukharai (Charakula Dance)
 
March 19: Batain
 
March 20: Gidoh
 
March 21: Khaira
 
Description: Huranga is a traditional festival in which men and women engage in color-throwing and playful teasing. Every village contributes its own flavor to the celebrations.
 
March 22, 2025: Holi Celebrations
 
Location: Ranganathji Temple, Vrindavan
 
Description: The festival ended with grand celebrations, involving rituals, music, and dance.

Braj Holi area: How to reach?

    • By air: Kheria Airport in Agra, which is around 60 kilometers from Mathura, is the closest airport. As an alternative, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is roughly 160 kilometers away.
      
    • By train: Travelers may easily reach Mathura Junction thanks to its excellent connections to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
      
    • By road: Between Delhi and the Braj area, regular buses and taxis run. For drivers, the Yamuna Expressway provides a simple route.
 

 

 

Topics : holi celebrations Mathura Holi

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

