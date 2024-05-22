Home Ministry receives bomb threat mail, nothing found during search

Another day unfolded with the ominous arrival of a threatening mail, escalating from schools in Delhi to the airport and now targeting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), overseen by Home Minister Amit Shah

Law enforcement swiftly mobilised, conducting a thorough sweep of the red-stone edifice nestled within the North Bloc, the heart of governmental authority. A source, requesting anonymity, told a news channel that no incriminating evidence surfaced during the thorough search.

According to the source, a senior officer in the ministry received the threatening mail. Authorities were promptly alerted to the situation at approximately 3 O’clock in the afternoon.





This unsettling occurrence adds to a recent surge in hoax bomb threats inundating various institutions across the national capital, including schools, airports, hospitals, and jails.

On May 1, nearly 150 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) fell prey to similar hoax bomb threats, instigating widespread alarm among school administrations and parents alike.

Subsequently, on May 6, seven schools in Ahmedabad were targeted via email, purportedly originating from servers linked to Russian IP addresses. Despite rigorous searches by bomb disposal units, no suspicious materials were discovered.

Similar threats besieged Delhi's airport and numerous other prominent addresses, including major hospitals in the metropolis, only to be debunked as false alarms.

May 14 witnessed a recurrence of such nefarious tactics, as four schools in Jaipur were subjected to bomb threats via email. Swift action ensued, with students promptly evacuated and bomb squads, alongside canine units, deployed for thorough inspections.