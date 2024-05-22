Missing Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim found dead in Kolkata; 3 arrested

Anwarul Azim, a Member of Parliament from Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League party, who went missing on May 18, was found dead in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan confirmed the news at a press conference in Dhaka, describing the incident as “a planned murder” involving Bangladeshi nationals. Khan said three suspects had been arrested in connection to the case. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Azim, who entered India on May 12, was last seen on May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up. According to a family friend in Bidhannagar, Azim had mentioned that he would be travelling to New Delhi. However, since May 13, only mobile messages were exchanged with his family in Dhaka and his friend in Bidhannagar, indicating his intended journey.

Disappearance and investigation

Apprehensions surfaced when Azim’s daughter was unable to contact him, prompting a family friend named Gopal Viswas to lodge a missing person complaint at the Baranagar police station in Bidhannagar on May 18. According to the complaint, Azim tried to call his assistant on the morning of May 16 but could not connect. Later, when his assistant tried to return the call, there was no answer.

Home Minister Khan mentioned that three suspects have been arrested by Bangladesh Police in connection with the murder. He said all the suspects were Bangladeshi nationals and assured the public that further details regarding the motive would be provided soon. Indian police are reportedly cooperating in the investigation.

Azim was an Awami League lawmaker representing the Jhenaidah-4 constituency. His sudden disappearance and subsequent death have shocked both his constituents and political colleagues. The Bangladesh government and Indian authorities are expected to continue their collaborative efforts to fully uncover the circumstances of his death.

As the investigation unfolds, further updates are anticipated.

(With inputs from ANI)