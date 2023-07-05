HP govt sign MoUs for production of drones to promote tech governance

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 200 crore to manufacture drones with an aim to promote technology-driven governance in the state.

The state government signed MoUs with FICCI to promote the use of drones in governance. They also signed agreements with Abecode Technologies Private Limited and Dronetech Solutions Private Limited for investment, a statement issued here said.

An MoU was signed with SkyeAir for an unmanned traffic management solution to oversee flight operations, in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University (CSKHPKV) and IIT Ropar, it added.

The collaboration between CSKHPKV and IIT Ropar focuses on areas such as AI-based digital entomology, livestock management, cold chain management and precision agriculture, including drone technologies.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who virtually addressed the concluding ceremony of the 'Drone conclave' organised in Kangra's Palampur assured to extend all possible support and required facilities to the investors.

Drones would be procured for usage in the government sector, the chief minister said.

Emphasising the promotion of Information Technology-driven governance in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said drone technology could play a vital role to benefit farmers and horticulturists, besides monitoring law and order, a statement issued here said.

The state government was committed to leveraging modern technology, such as AI, to enhance governance as Himachal Pradesh was embracing technological advancements, paving the way for transformative changes.

Highlighting the importance of technology adoption, Sukhu asked the CSKHPKV in Palampur to exhibit the use of drone technology on its campus as well as to motivate farmers to embrace technological advancements for increasing their economy and efficiency.

Secretary of Information Technology Dr Abhishek Jain said the conclave saw the participation of representatives from 26 private companies and 25 state government departments.

Discussions were also held on the critical role of drones in delivering medical supplies, facilitating logistics, and their applications in infrastructure management and developmental projects.