SC stays its Aravalli Hills ruling, orders new expert committee review

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its earlier ruling on the Aravalli Hills, saying it needs to clarify certain aspects of the definitions it had approved last month. The court said the stay was necessary to remove confusion over how the Aravalli hills and ranges have been identified, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih said it would constitute a fresh committee of independent experts to review the environmental implications of the recommendations made by an earlier panel, which was largely composed of bureaucrats.

The court put on hold its previous order that relied on those recommendations to define the Aravalli range, particularly for the purpose of regulating mining activity in the region.

The matter was taken up suo motu by the Supreme Court following widespread protests and concerns that the earlier ruling could open the door to environmental damage in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli mountain range. “We direct that the recommendations of the committee and the findings of the Supreme Court shall remain in abeyance till then,” the Bench said, adding that the case will be listed for further hearing on January 21, 2026. Centre defends earlier process Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "There were a lot of misconceptions regarding orders, the government's role, etc. An expert committee was constituted and a report was given which the court accepted."

CJI Kant said the court needs an independent expert view to clear ambiguities and give final guidance on Aravalli-related issues, especially the definitions of hills and mountain ranges. The court also said it must examine whether the narrower definition approved last month could allow mining in larger areas, the news report said. "An analysis of whether sustainable mining or regulated mining within the newly demarcated Aravalli area, notwithstanding the regulated oversight, would result in any adverse ecological consequences... that aspect can be examined," CJI Kant said. The top court issued notices to the Union government and the concerned state governments. Until further orders, the court said that both its earlier directions and the previous committee’s recommendations will remain suspended.

The case background The Aravalli range stretches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The suo motu case was started after protests raised concerns that the Supreme Court’s earlier decision could threaten the fragile mountain ecosystem. Last month, the court had approved an elevation-based definition to identify Aravalli landforms for mining regulation. Reports suggested this definition could exclude over 90 per cent of the Aravallis from mining restrictions. In May 2024, while hearing a case on illegal mining, the Supreme Court said the Aravalli range needed a clear definition. It noted that different states were using different meanings for “Aravalli Hills” and “Aravalli Ranges”.

A committee was then formed, which submitted its report in October. The panel suggested steps to protect and preserve the Aravallis. It proposed that any landform in Aravalli districts rising 100 metres or more from the local area should be called an Aravalli Hill, the news report said. It also defined the Aravalli Range as “two or more Aravalli Hills located within a proximity of 500 m from each other, measured from the outermost point on the boundary of the lowest contour line on either side". Earlier judgment on mining In its November 20 judgment, a Bench led by then CJI BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, accepted the committee’s definitions and banned mining in core or inviolate areas.