The National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master citing allegations of sexual assault. The authorities also withdrew the invitation to the choreographer to attend the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, would have been felicitated at the ceremony for his work on the song "Megham Karukkatha" from 2022's Tamil movie "Thiruchitrambalam". In the note, dated October 4 (Friday), the National Film Awards Cell said the letter to attend the National Film Awards was extended to the choreographer "before the allegations of crime under POCSO Act came to light".

"In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.

"Hence, the invitation extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 8.10.24 is hereby withdrawn," read the note, signed by deputy director Indrani Bose.

A city court on Thursday granted interim bail to Jani Master after he filed the bail application to attend the National Film Awards.

Last month, a woman, who worked as Jani Master's assistant, in a complaint with the police, alleged that the choreographer had sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

On September 15, the Narsingi Police registered a case against the choreographer under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC (related to rape, causing hurt, and other offenses).

On recording her statement, it was disclosed that she was a minor at the time of the alleged offence. Therefore, a relevant section of the POCSO Act, 2012 was added, police said.

Jani Master was apprehended in Goa by the Cyberabad police on September 19 and brought to Hyderabad and produced before a city court which had remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.