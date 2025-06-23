I did not follow my karma as I feared failure: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

It’s not very often that a public policy maker opens up about their campus experience, and professional know how publicly, detailing their learnings, success, as well as failures.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra allowed a sneak peek of his journey so far – from his student days to become one of the top most bureaucrat of the country. And there was no better place for him to speak his mind. His alma mater – the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, from where he graduated 36 years ago in computer science and engineering.

Speaking at the 58th Convocation of IIT-Kanpur, a nostalgic Malhotra, said, “I still vividly remember my first day at IIT when my mother came to drop me with another batchmate. I recollect my days at Hall III and then Hall I, the healthy rivalry between Hall II and Hall III, phatta cricket, bulla, the various celebrations at Red Rose Restaurant on the campus and Chung Fa restaurant in the city, movies at L7, DEC 10 of which we were so proud, the iconic library.”

“The steel trunk which carried my belongings to IIT and which my loving wife has preserved till date is still with me,” he said while remembering his ‘Wilson’ tennis racket, with which he ‘religiously’ played every evening at the clay courts on campus. ALSO READ: Finance Ministry, RBI discuss scaling up unified lending interface Malhotra took charge as the 26th Governor of the Indian central bank on December 11 last year. Prior to his current role he was the secretary, Department of Revenue (DOR) in the ministry of finance. A 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra, offered a glimpse of his learnings as a bureaucrat.

Referring to his tenure as Secretary, Department of Personnel in the Government of Rajasthan in 2007-08, he highlighted that promotions from the state civil service to the IAS were plagued with disputes and court cases and for almost 20 years, and no one was promoted to the IAS. “When I was given responsibility for this department, I took up the gauntlet,” he said. After studying the isputes and judicial pronouncements ‘meticulously’, he decided on claims of seniority and promotion, ‘without fear or favour’, the department finalized and published the seniority lists and sent the proposals to UPSC for promotion.

“Just when we were about to convene the meeting for promotion, one officer again approached the court and got a stay. Months of my hard work was brought to nought…I was disappointed,” he said. In a few days he had to leave for Princeton University, USA from where he would do masters Master in Public Policy, so he could not pursue the case in courts. After he returned to the bureaucracy, he was put in another department. After a few years courts lifted the stay and he was asked whether he would be interested in giving finishing touches to the work he had initiated.

“Once bitten, twice shy, I did not take up the challenge this time… I realized I did not follow my karma as I feared failure. I realized I needed to follow my karma boldly and decisively without bothering about the results,” he lamented. The work was completed by another officer and was conferred with the state award for civil service, in recognition of his efforts, he said. Malhotra also shared his tenure in the United Nations between 2003 and 2006. “I learnt to question the status quo. I learnt that there is always scope for improvement,” he said while recollecting an incident for a project to improve productivity in the hand tools clusters in India.

Interestingly, Malhotra as RBI governor, changed the status quo on interest rates in his first monetary policy review meeting, which he chaired. In February this year, the policy repo rate was cut by 25 bps – first revision after February 2023 when it was raised by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent. So far, the monetary policy committee under Malhotra has cut the repo rate by 100 bps to 5.5 per cent between February and June. Recollecting his IIT days, he said “when we were always short of money and under debt,” the bureaucrat turned central banker highlighted the importance of trust, and cited how the canteen generously gave credit.