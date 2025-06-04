IAF evacuates 33 people, including 2 US nationals from Sikkim landslides

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it has deployed its assets as part of its humanitarian-assistance efforts in the wake of devastating landslides in Sikkim, and evacuated 33 people, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region.

In a post on X, the IAF also shared photos of the rescue operation.

"In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, #IndianAirForce Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched #HADR Ops -- airdropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. #IAF remains committed to saving lives. #SavingLives #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #HADROps," it said.