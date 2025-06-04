Home / India News / RCB wins IPL, Karnataka cheers with ₹157 crore liquor sales in a day

Karnataka goes into celebration mode as RCB lifts its first-ever IPL trophy, sending liquor sales soaring to ₹157 crore in just 24 hours

Virat Kohli, RCB
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after an 18-year wait, celebrations erupted across Karnataka—sending liquor sales soaring to record highs on Tuesday.
 
On June 3, Karnataka witnessed the sale of 148,000 boxes of bottled beer, raking in a staggering ₹30.66 crore in revenue. For comparison, just 36,000 boxes were sold on the same day last year, bringing in ₹6.29 crore.
 
The jubilation didn’t stop at beer. Other alcoholic beverages saw sales of 128,000 boxes, generating ₹127.88 crore. On June 3, 2024, the same sales category had only earned ₹19.41 crore.
 
In total, the state collected a whopping ₹157.94 crore in liquor revenue on a single day—₹132.24 crore more than last year’s total for the same date.  .
RCB’s final triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning by six runs in Ahmedabad, was not just a cricketing milestone—it became a statewide festival. Streets of Bengaluru turned into rivers of red as fans chanted “RCB and Kohli” and “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This year, the cup is ours). Fireworks lit up the night sky as emotions overflowed.
 

Celebrations shift from streets to stadium

 
Initially, an open-top bus parade was scheduled to run from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, in a last-minute decision, Bengaluru Police announced the cancellation of the roadshow due to logistical and security concerns.
 
Instead, fans can join the felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 pm to 6 pm. Entry will be allowed only for those holding valid tickets.
 
In a public advisory issued in Kannada and English, police urged citizens to avoid roads near Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 pm and 8 pm due to anticipated traffic congestion and large crowds. The Central Business District (CBD) has limited parking, which also factored into the decision to cancel the parade. 
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

