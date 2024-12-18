If talks happen, they will be with Centre: Farmers' leader Pandher

Farmers protesting at the Khanauri border on Wednesday rejected the Supreme Court-appointed committee, with Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stating that the committee failed to address the issues in a timely manner and that any future discussions would only be held with the central government if it is willing to engage.

Speaking to ANI, Pandher said, "Yesterday both the unions at the Khanauri border made a decision and put it before the country. The committee formed by the Supreme Court failed to resolve all the issues on time...Earlier, we had pointed out the reasons why we were unable to meet the committee. Now if there will be talks, it will be with the central government, if the central government wants to talk. Now both unions have expressed their inability to meet the committee."

The farmers were scheduled to meet with the committee today but refused, citing several reasons, including the demand for talks with the central government.

In his letter addressed to retired Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Nawab Singh (Committee head), Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) said, "As you may already be aware, I have been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26. Today marks the 22nd day of my strike, and I trust you are apprised of my medical condition. My hunger strike was announced on November 4 by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which was 43 days ago. Since then, 22 days have passed since the strike began."

"Was this committee waiting for my demise? We did not expect such insensitivity from esteemed members of your committee. Considering my medical condition and the plight of the injured farmers at the Shambhu border, both of our organizations have decided that we are unable to attend the meeting with you. Henceforth, any discussions regarding our demands will only take place directly with the central government," Dallewal added.

In September, the Supreme Court constituted a committee headed by Justice Nawab Singh (Retd) to address the demands and grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border.