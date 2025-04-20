Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway

Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway

The social media has been flooded with criticism of the handling of the ongoing affairs at the aiport

flights, planes

According to a NDTV report, the average landing delay into Delhi was 38 minutes, while the average take-off delay was 40 minutes.

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport witnessed another day of flight delays on Sunday after the authorities decided to temporarily shut one runway for repairs.
 
According to reports, take-offs and landings of multiple flights were delayed because only one runway was available for use.
 
According to an NDTV report, the average landing delay into Delhi was 38 minutes, while the average take-off delay was 40 minutes.
 
Notably, a change in wind direction has also aggravated the issue further. 

Also Read

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Dubai Airport retains title as busiest international hub, Heathrow second

Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media

Delhi at 32nd in global airport rankings; Mumbai, Bengaluru also in list

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's T2 to shut for upgrades; T1 likely to reopen by March 15

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's T2 to be temporarily closed for refurbishment works in FY26

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport connects to 150 destinations, becomes country's first

 
However, after receiving heavy backlash from passengers and netizens, the civil aviation ministry is likely to halt the repair work and reopen the closed runway, reported the Hindustan Times.
 
 
The HT report further stated that the suspension of the maintenance work is likely to come into effect within the next 10–12 days and may resume after the third week of June.
 
Social media has been flooded with criticism of the handling of the ongoing situation at the airport.
 
Famous television journalist Vishnu Som vented his frustration on social media. He stated that he had been stuck at the Kolkata airport for around 1.5 hours as the traffic congestion at the IGI Airport had not cleared yet.
     
  Notably, the runway has been closed since April 8 for an Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade.

More From This Section

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Top Indian IT firms post weak Q4 results amid tariff, trade worries

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh cheetahs, Cheetah Project India, cheetah relocation India, Pawak and Prabhash cheetahs, Kuno National Park cheetahs, cheetahs from South Africa, cheetah conservation India, Madhya Pradesh wildlife touri

Two South African cheetahs released in MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

Amritpal Singh

Amritpal's father slams Punjab govt for extending his son's NSA detention

Migrants,Death

Karnataka's ex-DGP found dead at his home under mysterious circumstances

Stabbing

Eight held, including two juveniles, in teen's stabbing case in Delhi

Topics : Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi airport Delhi International Airport flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportMI vs CSK Playing11MI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon