IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room under mysterious circumstances

A biomechanical engineering student enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on campus on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, Kishangarh police station received a PCR call after the student, a native of Chandigarh, did not respond to repeated knocks on his door. The room was reportedly locked from the inside.

Upon arrival, police—assisted by fire officials—forced open the door and found the student lying unconscious on the bed.

No visible injuries, forensic team called in

“There were no visible external injuries on the body. However, some vomit was observed on the floor, indicating possible health-related complications,” a police officer said.