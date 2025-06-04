Home / India News / IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room under mysterious circumstances

IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room under mysterious circumstances

The second-year PhD student was last seen two days ago; a forensic team has examined the scene and a postmortem will determine the cause of death

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology
According to officials, Kishangarh police station received a PCR call from IIT Delhi after the student, a native of Chandigarh, did not respond to repeated knocks on his door.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A biomechanical engineering student enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on campus on Wednesday, police said.
 
According to officials, Kishangarh police station received a PCR call after the student, a native of Chandigarh, did not respond to repeated knocks on his door. The room was reportedly locked from the inside.
 
Upon arrival, police—assisted by fire officials—forced open the door and found the student lying unconscious on the bed.
 

No visible injuries, forensic team called in 

“There were no visible external injuries on the body. However, some vomit was observed on the floor, indicating possible health-related complications,” a police officer said.
 
Preliminary investigation suggests the student was last seen two days ago having dinner. Concerned by his absence, fellow students alerted campus security, who then contacted the police.
 
A forensic team examined the room and collected evidence. The body was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem, which will help ascertain the exact cause of death.
 

IIT Delhi expresses grief 

Following the incident, IIT Delhi issued a statement expressing sorrow:
 
“IIT-Delhi deeply mourns the sad and untimely demise of a second-year PhD student. His body was found in the hostel room today. In this hour of grief, the Institute is with the bereaved family and providing all support to them. The Delhi Police are investigating the tragic incident,” the institute said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Only clean fuel buses allowed in Delhi from November 2026, says CAQM

Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

11 dead, 33 injured at Chinnaswamy amid RCB's IPL celebration; PM condoles

LIVE news updates: Indian Railways to mandate e-Aadhaar for tatkal ticket bookings

Topics :IIT DelhiStudentsBS Web ReportsIndian Institute of Technology

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story