Only clean fuel buses allowed in Delhi from November 2026, says CAQM

From 1 November 2026, only clean fuel buses running on CNG, electricity, or BS-VI diesel will be permitted to enter Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday.

The move aims to reduce vehicular emissions in the capital, which continues to grapple with hazardous air quality during large parts of the year.

Delhi’s broader air pollution strategy

The CAQM announcement follows Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s unveiling of a 25-point Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025. The plan outlines steps to combat Delhi’s worsening air crisis, including the deployment of more than 5,000 electric buses and 2,299 e-autos by the end of the year.

It also proposes the installation of ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras to restrict entry of end-of-life vehicles into the city. “Providing clean air to Delhi’s citizens is not optional — it is our duty. This plan balances enforcement, innovation, and public engagement. It is not just a document, but a robust road map to protect the health of our citizens in the coming years,” Gupta said. New rules for buses entering the capital The CAQM directive applies to all buses entering Delhi, including those operating under All India Tourist Permit, contract carriage, institutional, and school bus permits — with the exception of those registered in Delhi, according to the Press Trust of India.