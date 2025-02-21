US deports Indian immigrants to Panama, Opposition asks 'What's going on'?

As the US intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigration, Opposition leaders in India have strongly criticised the Indian government over the US deportation of a batch of 50 Indian immigrants to Panama, a Latin American country.

US President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts have been mired in controversy, particularly regarding the alleged inhumane treatment of migrants by US army officials.

Criticising the Indian government’s failure on this matter, the Rajya Sabha MP and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X, “We would have thought that Indian citizens deported by the Trump Administration would be sent back to India with dignity. Such deportations have taken place in a most inhuman and demeaning manner. Now come reports that more Indian citizens have been deported but to Panama. What is going on?”

This response from the Congress follows the Indian government’s claim that it is working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of Indian immigrants sent to Panama.

“Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from the US. They are safe and secure at a Hotel with all essential facilities. The embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host Government to ensure their wellbeing,” the Indian embassy in Panama posted on X.

A report by PTI said, the group of Indians are part of a larger group of 299 migrants sent to Panama by the US government . The report states that these individuals arrived in the country on three flights last week after Panama President Jose Raul Mulino approved Panama’s role as a ‘bridge’ nation for deportees.

According to Mulino, the migrants include individuals from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

‘Greatest threat to the US and Europe’

Meanwhile, the US Vice President JD Vance said that the issue of illegal migrants is the “greatest threat” to the US and Europe, according to a report by The Guardian.

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, Vance criticised the European countries for allowing the millions of illegal migrants to their territories.

“The greatest threat in Europe, and I’d say the greatest threat in the US until about 30 days ago, is that you’ve had the leaders of the West decide that they should send millions and millions of unvetted foreign migrants into their countries,” he said.

[With inputs from agencies]