IMD forecasts rain, storms across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple parts of the country over the coming days, driven by active weather systems.

North, northwest brace for storms

Parts of north and northwest India, including the Himalayan region and adjoining plains, are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Strong winds and thundersqualls may impact plains such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan

Hailstorms are possible in isolated areas

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh

East, northeast to see rain, lightning

Eastern and northeastern states are set to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds and thundersqualls could affect Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

Isolated hailstorm activity may occur in eastern states Central, western regions to get scattered showers Central India is expected to see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, with chances of isolated hailstorms. Western parts, including Gujarat, may witness brief spells of rain and lightning. Southern states to see light to moderate rain

Several southern states are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Lightning activity is expected across parts of peninsular India. Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely through the day The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting generally cloudy skies along with spells of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Wednesday. According to the weather department, a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely during the morning and forenoon hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 kmph during this period.