Datanomics: World Health Day highlights India's spending shortfall

World Health Day, observed on April 7 each year, mobilises global action on pressing health issues. This year’s theme — Together for Health: Stand with Science — highlights scientific collaboration and multilateral cooperation to translate evidence into action. In absolute terms, the Centre and states have increased health spending since FY15, reaching ₹88,032 crore and ₹3,14,693 crore, respectively, in FY25 (revised estimates). Yet, as a proportion of GDP, the combined expenditure falls short of the 2.5 per cent target set by the National Health Policy, 2017. Stuck below 1.5%
The Union and state governments’ health expenditure as a percentage of GDP has remained modest, peaking at 1.46 per cent in FY22 before declining to 1.08 per cent in FY24. The Centre’s contribution has consistently fallen short of states’.