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Datanomics: World Health Day highlights India's spending shortfall

India has fewer than 10 physicians per 10,000 population, trailing most of its peers. Russia tops the group, with the count exceeding 50, while South Africa is the only peer behind India

World Health Day
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World Health Day
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 10:55 PM IST
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World Health Day, observed on April 7 each year, mobilises global action on pressing health issues. This year’s theme — Together for Health: Stand with Science — highlights scientific collaboration and multilateral cooperation to translate evidence into action. In absolute terms, the Centre and states have increased health spending since FY15, reaching ₹88,032 crore and ₹3,14,693 crore, respectively, in FY25 (revised estimates). Yet, as a proportion of GDP, the combined expenditure falls short of the 2.5 per cent target set by the National Health Policy, 2017.  Stuck below 1.5%  
The Union and state governments’ health expenditure as a percentage of GDP has remained modest, peaking at 1.46 per cent in FY22 before declining to 1.08 per cent in FY24. The Centre’s contribution has consistently fallen short of states’. 
Note: RE: Revised estimates, BE: Budget estimates, Source: Budget documents, RBI, Mospi, BS calculations
  India trails peers
 
India, with fewer than 10 physicians per 10,000 population, trails most of its peers. Russia tops the group, with the count exceeding 50, while South Africa is the only BRICS member behind India. 
Source: WHO
 
Off global pace  India’s healthy life expectancy has improved over two decades, reaching 60.4 years in 2020, before declining marginally in 2021. However, it remains consistently below the global average. 
 
 

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Topics :healthcarehealthcare spending

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

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