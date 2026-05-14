IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm in several states; heat wave in west

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread thunderstorm activity, heavy rainfall and gusty winds across several parts of the country over the next few days, while heat wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of western India.

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail across parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with temperatures likely to rise gradually in parts of northwest and central India. Hot and humid weather is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and Goa.

Rainfall forecast across north

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-50 kmph are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms in eastern region In eastern India, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, while Jharkhand may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, along with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka and Telangana.

Delhi weather forecast The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky in Delhi with the possibility of very light rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds for today. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover between 38-40 degrees Celsius while the minimum is likely to remain in the range of 22-24 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday evening, a sudden thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, rain and strong winds swept across parts of the national capital, bringing a brief respite from the hot weather. Deadly storm in Uttar Pradesh kills 56 At least 56 people lost their lives after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rains uprooted trees and damaged houses across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, said officials.