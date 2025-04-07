Home / India News / India will become a prosperous global power: Piyush Goyal on Ram Navami

India will become a prosperous global power: Piyush Goyal on Ram Navami

'May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram remain on everyone... May this country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, progress further,' Goyal asserted

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Piyush Goyal wished the countrymen on Ram Navami while speaking to reporters (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that India will become a developed and prosperous nation while emerging as the power of the entire world.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of the Ram Navami Celebration, Piyush Goyal said, "I have complete faith that India will become a developed and prosperous nation emerging as the power of the entire world..."

Earlier on Sunday, Piyush Goyal wished the countrymen on the occasion while speaking to reporters.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram remain on everyone... May this country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, progress further... 'Nation First' is the core principle of BJP..."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Also Read

Piyush Goyal to meet exporters on Apr 9 to discuss Trump's tariff on India

Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal's push for deep-tech focus in startups

'Misplaced, illogical': BJP MP slams Zepto CEO's defence of Indian startups

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie enters startup debate, pens Linkedin post

After innovation debate, Goyal announces helpline for startup grievances

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Only those who misunderstood are opposing it: Kiren Rijiju on Waqf Act

Striving to develop modern, inclusive, compassionate capital: Delhi CM

Stones 'pelted' at Ram Navami rally in Kanpur, say organisers; police deny

Jamiat moves SC challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

Premium

Traffic growth moderation may have implications for toll road entities

Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryDevelopment Plan 2034

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story