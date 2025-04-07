Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi AQI worsens to 'poor', IMD issues heatwave alert as mercury rises

Delhi's AQI hits 225, prompting Stage-I Grap curbs; IMD forecasts heatwave with yellow alert issued for April 8 and 9 amid rising temperatures

Delhi pollution

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Grap

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality worsened, dropping to ‘poor’ category on Monday morning after remaining ‘moderate’ for the past two days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 225 at 8 am on April 7, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 194 at the same time on Sunday.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated, falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 209 at 4 pm on April 6. Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 141, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 119 and 110, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI rose to 212, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.
 

CAQM invokes Grap Stage-I curbs

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category.
 
Under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions.
 
Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact.

Delhi weather update

Delhi is set to face hotter days this week, with temperatures expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in the capital on April 8 and 9, forecasting a high of 41 degrees Celsius on both days. The alert comes amid a noticeable rise in maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours.  Today’s forecast indicates maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 38–39 degrees Celsius and 17–22 degrees Celsius, respectively.
 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

