Home / India News / Yamuna's water level in Delhi still above danger mark at 205.45 m

Yamuna's water level in Delhi still above danger mark at 205.45 m

Meanwhile, on Sunday, announcements were made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas near the floodplains

ANI
The Yamuna in New Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday evening, as levels rose to 205.4 metres after Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Yamuna River continued to overflow in Delhi with water level recorded at 205.45 meters at 7 am on Tuesday.

The danger mark of the Yamuna River is at 205.33 meters.

On Monday the water level in Yamuna was at 206.56 metres.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, announcements were made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas near the floodplains.

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

This surge in Yamuna's water level is primarily due to the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.

.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Yamuna's water level at 206.01 m, still flowing above danger mark in Delhi

SL navy arrests 9 Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation

Top headlines: Demerger of ITC's hotels biz, share transactions, and more

Following incessant rainfall, Ganga flowing above danger mark in Haridwar

Ajit Pawar to meet district collectors to review heavy rain situation

Karnataka dy CM Shivkumar visits Bengaluru to review heavy rain situation

Topics :DelhiYamunaWater Level

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story