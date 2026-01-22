IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi today: Will cold wave return to the capital?

Delhi woke up to typical winter conditions on Thursday, but a marked change in weather is expected across northern India as an active Western Disturbance moves in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and snow across Western Himalayan states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, between January 22 and 26, with isolated heavy showers expected in the Kashmir Valley on January 22 and 23, along with heavy snowfall at higher elevations.

Across the northern plains, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely between January 22 and 24. Gusty winds are expected to accompany this unsettled spell in several districts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, potentially disrupting travel and outdoor activities.

In hilly regions such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the IMD has issued orange alerts for heavy rain and snowfall in mid and high hill districts. Authorities have warned that snowfall and mixed precipitation could impact road connectivity, especially in vulnerable mountain passes and tourist routes. Chill to return to Delhi as IMD forecasts rainfall The national capital, which has been grappling with persistent winter fog and deteriorating air quality, is likely to see light rainfall on January 22 and 23. This wet spell may lead to a brief improvement in air quality by helping disperse pollutants, but it is also expected to bring back colder conditions, intensifying the winter chill across the city.

From January 24 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to taper off. However, skies are likely to remain cloudy, with dense fog continuing during early morning hours. Minimum temperatures could dip further after the rain, while daytime highs are expected to remain moderate. Weather pattern in the next few days According to the IMD, minimum temperatures across northwest India may rise slightly by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by a gradual fall during the subsequent period as cold northerly winds set in. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, despite intermittent rainfall.