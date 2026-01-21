Supreme Court to form expert panel to examine definition of Aravalli hills

The move follows the court’s decision on December 29, 2025, to recall and stay its own November 20 judgment that had endorsed a restrictive definition of the Aravalli hills.

In that earlier ruling, a Bench headed by then Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, had accepted an expert panel’s recommendations on defining the Aravallis and on restricting mining in core or inviolate areas. The judgment had held that any landform in the Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief would qualify as an Aravalli hill, and that the Aravalli Range would comprise two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.