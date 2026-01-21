Mohan Yadav meets NVIDIA AI chief to explore tech collaboration in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Calista Redmond, vice president of NVIDIA’s global AI initiatives, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. The meeting focused on expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology-based initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, promoting innovation and exploring various dimensions of potential collaboration.

How does Madhya Pradesh plan to use AI in governance?

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the effective use of AI would enable government schemes and services to reach farmers and other sections of society with greater efficiency, transparency and timeliness. He added that the state government intends to integrate AI with various government databases to strengthen the service delivery system, ensuring that maximum eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of welfare schemes.