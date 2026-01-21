Datanomics: Women constitute 30% of trafficking arrests in India

On January 19, the Bombay High Court struck down an order mandating the one-year detention of an adult woman rescued during a police raid, ruling that a major victim under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, could not be detained in such a manner. Between 2015 and 2023, 17,261 cases of immoral trafficking led to 49,313 arrests, of which 30 per cent were of women. More than half of the human trafficking cases in India are linked to immoral trafficking, particularly sexual exploitation of women, with over 95 per cent of these cases still pending in courts as of 2023.