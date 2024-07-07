Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IMD predicts thunderstorms for parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema

Storm
Strong winds up to the speed of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been predicted in the rain-affected places for two days from Sunday. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from July 7 to 11.

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"The cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast persists and is now seen at 5.8 km above mean sea level," said the Met Department in a press release.
 

Specifically on Sunday, the department forecast the possibility of heavy rain in parts of NCAP and Yanam.

Strong winds up to the speed of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been predicted in the rain-affected places for two days from Sunday.

Topics :IMDAndhra Pradeshstorm

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

