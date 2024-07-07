Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Many rivers touch danger levels in few districts of Bihar after heavy rain

The water level of Bagmati River has touched the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Suppi and other adjoining areas

rain water rainfall

Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have already touched warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur and Sitamarhi and its adjoining areas | Representative Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With heavy rain lashing various parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, major rivers, including Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla Balan and Kamla, were flowing above the danger level at many places, a bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department said on Sunday.
The rivers were flowing above the danger mark at several places, while in some places they touched the warning levels, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The water level of Bagmati River has touched the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Suppi and other adjoining areas.
"The water level of Bagmati River, as recorded at 8 am on Sunday, in Sitamarhi and Suppi was 71.16 metres, which is 0.16 metre above the danger level. Likewise, Bagmati crossed the danger mark in Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Piprahi," the bulletin said.
"In Gopalganj and Sidhwalia, Gandak River is flowing above the danger mark of 62.22 metre (till 8 am on Sunday). Similarly, Kamla Balan River touched the danger mark in Madhubani, Lakhnaur and Jhanjharpur. Kamla River is also flowing above the danger mark of 67.75 metre in certain areas of Madhubani and Jainagar," the bulletin said.
While in Araria, Parman River is flowing above the danger mark of 47 metre, Mahananda crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi, it said.
Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have already touched warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur and Sitamarhi and its adjoining areas.
No casualty has been reported yet and people have been shifted to safer places from low-lying areas by the district administrations concerned, a senior official of the department said.
According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the WRD, "Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Araria, Arwal, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Jamui, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Purnea, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Vaishali and West Champaran since Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kanishka Narayan

North Bihar town celebrates Kanishka Narayan's victory in UK elections

Flood, Junagadh flood, Gujarat Flood

Water level of rivers in Bihar rising due to incessant rain, say officials

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse

Bihar suspends 15 engineers over multiple bridge collapse incidents

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

Tejashwi criticizes govt on NEET, says 'arrest me if you have evidence'

Bihar bridge collapse

With four more bridge collapses in a day, Bihar tally touches 10 in 2 weeks

Topics : Bihar rivers heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon