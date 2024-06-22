Home / India News / IMD red alert for heavy rains in Malappuram, orange alert for 7 districts

IMD red alert for heavy rains in Malappuram, orange alert for 7 districts

The weather department issued a red alert in the Malappuram district and an orange alert for the Kottayam Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts

monsoon
Tourists at Grove Beach, Kovalam, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert in Malappuram District and an orange alert for seven districts of Kerala for heavy rains.

The weather department issued a red alert in the Malappuram district and an orange alert for the Kottayam Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for June 22.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the IMD has also sounded a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasargod for Sunday.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Kerala and Mahe over this weekend. The region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls on Saturday and Sunday.

"Kerala and Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls ( & gt;204.4 mm) on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June, 2024," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Earlier on Thursday, light to moderate intensity rain and winds over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi-NCR brought respite from the scorching heat.

As the national capital and its surrounding region face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

On Wednesday the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers were in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support.

The IMD has also issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in Karnataka and Goa for Saturday, June 22. Besides this, an orange alert warning is in place for Odisha.

Also Read

Bangladesh evacuates over 800,000 people as cyclone Remal approaches

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

T20 World Cup Match 4 SL vs SA Playing 11: 4 spin-bowling options for Lanka

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

Severe storm forming in Bay of Bengal, likely to make landfall on Sunday

CNG price in national capital, adjoining cities hiked by Re 1 per kg

PSPCL meets record power demand of 16,078 MW, says Punjab Power Minister

20 students fall ill after drinking water from school tank in Jharkhand

FIR lodged against 95 over violence in Firozabad inmate death case

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina invites Indian businesses to invest in nation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IMD on rainsmonsoon forecast IMDIMD

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story