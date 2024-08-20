IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rain, alerts in many parts of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for many states of India, estimating the possibility of severe rainfall today. The states where severe showers are likely on August 20 include Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala. The weather office in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday stated, “Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over East & East-central India during next 3 days.” It added, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar stated to ANI – "Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR, light rainfall is expected".

IMD weather update 2024: Delhi today

On Tuesday, areas of the national capital were subjected to extensive waterlogging as a result of heavy rains in the early morning hours. Numerous roads are said to have been inundated as a result of massive rainfall. After a hot and humid Monday, there is now a fresh downpour.

The Delhi and NCR, including Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh are anticipated to encounter light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD's forecast 2024: South Peninsular India

The Meteorological Department said in its press release, “Isolated heavy rainfall” is likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 21, Karnataka on August 20, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 and in Andhra Pradesh on August 20. The IMD mentioned “isolated very heavy rainfall” to be likely in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep on August 20.

IMD's weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

Jammu Division on August 20; Himachal Pradesh on August 20 and 21, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from August 20 to 23, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on August 20 and 21, and East Rajasthan from August 22 to 25 are anticipated to encounter isolated severe rainfall. Uttarakhand is likely to witness severe rainfall in several places today.

Weather forecast 2024: West and Central India

Isolated severe downpours is anticipated over Madhya Pradesh on August 20, 21 and between August 23-25; Chhattisgarh on August 20 and August 2-25; Vidarbha from August 23-25; Goa from August 20-26; Madhya Maharashtra on August 20, 24, and 25; and Gujarat on August 20 and 21.

IMD weather update 2024: East and Northeast India

The IMD stated severe rainfall is likely at Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar between August 20-23; Arunachal Pradesh on August 20, 22 and 23; Odisha on August 20 and 23; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 20-24.

Further, severe rainfall has been anticipated over Gangetic West Bengal on August 20; Bihar on August 21; Jharkhand on August 21 and 22; and Assam and Meghalaya on August 20.

