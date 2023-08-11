IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said moderate widespread alongside isolated intense rains are likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Northern parts of Eastern UP till August 14.

It further added that isolated intense rains were also probable over Punjab and Haryana on August 13 and Himachal Pradesh till August 14. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Northern parts of Bihar during 10th-13th August and over Sikkim on 11th and 12th August," it mentioned.

IMD weather: Delhi, NCR As per the weather office, usually cloudy sky with light downpour is likewise anticipated in the national capital on Friday and Saturday.

A few areas of Delhi got light rains, alongside a rain storm lashing parts of Ghaziabad and Noida adjoining Delhi, on Thursday. While the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees celsius, one step over the season's average, in Delhi, the city recorded a low 27 degrees celsius, an IMD added.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded at 133, which falls in the moderate class.

The IMD added, an AQI somewhere in the range of zero and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "extremely poor", and 401 and 500 "serious". The overall humidity at 5.30 pm was 66%.

Till August 14, in eastern Uttar Pradesh's northern districts, light to moderate amounts of downpour are predicted, including Uttarakhand. Over the seven days, there may also be light to moderate rains across the remaining northwest of India.

Till August 16 in northern Sikkim, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and up until August 12 over Gangetic West Bengal, light to far and wide precipitation with irregular intense downpour is predicted. Till August 12, Sikkim is supposed to have incredibly severe rains. This week, moderate rain that is outspread or genuinely far reaching is expected all through the northwest India.

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura will probably have isolated intense downpour all through the first half of the week, with light to moderately severe rainfall likely to be widespread.

IMD Forecasts (region-wise): Quick overview

1. Northwest India:

• Northern parts of east Uttar Pradesh between 10th-14th August;

• Isolated intense rains likely over Himachal Pradesh between 10th-14th August; Punjab, Haryana on 10th & 13th August;

• West Uttar Pradesh and Jammu on 13th August, 2023;

• Isolated intense rains are also likely over Uttarakhand from 10th-13th August.

2. Northeast India:

Light/moderate widespread rains in isolated areas are going to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura during the first half of the week and with isolated severe rains during the second half of the week.

3. East India:

• Moderate widespread rains with isolated severe rains is likely over northern Bihar, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from 10th-16th August and Gangetic West Bengal on 12th August.

• Light to moderate dispersed widespread rains are likely over the rest of northwest India during the week.

4. Central, South Peninsular and West India:

Subdued rain is likely over regions with moderate downpours during the week.